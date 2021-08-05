Scout Investments Inc. Purchases 1,343 Shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 385,272 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned 0.55% of Texas Roadhouse worth $37,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TXRH. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 11.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,359,177 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $897,920,000 after purchasing an additional 932,718 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,676,000. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 113.6% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 970,340 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $93,094,000 after buying an additional 515,966 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,764,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 131.5% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 344,522 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,053,000 after buying an additional 195,675 shares in the last quarter. 89.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

TXRH stock traded up $2.71 during trading on Thursday, hitting $91.73. 8,599 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 836,481. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 33.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.10. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.17 and a 1 year high of $110.75.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 19.16%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TXRH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.90.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, General Counsel Christopher C. Colson sold 259 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.03, for a total transaction of $26,943.77. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,048.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

See Also: What is the float in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.