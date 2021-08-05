Scout Investments Inc. Increases Stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,016,846 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,048 shares during the period. Evergy accounts for about 0.9% of Scout Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Scout Investments Inc. owned 0.44% of Evergy worth $61,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Evergy by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,886,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,733,000 after buying an additional 367,352 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Evergy by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,816,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,229,000 after buying an additional 2,454,681 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Evergy by 1,070.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,658,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,350,000 after buying an additional 4,260,869 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Evergy by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,492,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,413,000 after buying an additional 90,826 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Evergy by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,110,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,075,000 after buying an additional 305,188 shares during the period. 82.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on EVRG shares. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Evergy in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Evergy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Evergy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Evergy in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Evergy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.20.

NYSE EVRG remained flat at $$66.24 during trading on Thursday. 8,406 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,347,088. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.10. Evergy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.61 and a 1-year high of $66.53.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.08. Evergy had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.03%.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

