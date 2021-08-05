Scout Investments Inc. Grows Stock Position in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 132.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,988,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,704,106 shares during the quarter. Teradata accounts for 2.2% of Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 2.73% of Teradata worth $149,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Teradata in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $107,008,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Teradata during the fourth quarter worth $31,625,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Teradata by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,536,361 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,331 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC grew its position in Teradata by 2,266.9% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 736,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,100,000 after purchasing an additional 705,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its stake in Teradata by 201.8% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 999,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,526,000 after buying an additional 668,420 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Teradata alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TDC. Summit Insights reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Teradata in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Teradata from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Teradata from $27.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.44.

NYSE:TDC traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $50.12. 1,766 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,842,577. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 498.55, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.22. Teradata Co. has a one year low of $17.99 and a one year high of $59.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.50.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.25. Teradata had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 29.91%. The firm had revenue of $491.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Teradata Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Teradata news, CRO Todd Cione sold 48,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.12, for a total transaction of $2,228,472.28. Following the sale, the executive now owns 309,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,251,541.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Culhane sold 3,957 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total value of $191,597.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 270,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,078,580.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hybrid cloud analytics software provider. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data warehouse and analytics platform.

Read More: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.