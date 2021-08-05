Scout Investments Inc. Grows Stock Position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 252,036 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,632 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Polaris were worth $34,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Polaris by 144.9% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Polaris by 445.3% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PII traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $133.86. The stock had a trading volume of 2,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 807,661. Polaris Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.67 and a 52 week high of $147.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $131.73. The firm has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.98.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.53. Polaris had a return on equity of 65.96% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Polaris Inc. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Polaris’s payout ratio is 32.56%.

Several brokerages recently commented on PII. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Polaris from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Polaris from $169.00 to $158.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Polaris from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Polaris from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Polaris in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Polaris currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.59.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

