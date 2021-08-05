Scout Investments Inc. Acquires 137,945 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 618,322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 137,945 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $51,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 43.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,233,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $470,682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873,040 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 76.8% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 2,684,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $202,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,923 shares during the period. Palo Alto Investors LP grew its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 2,205,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $166,556,000 after purchasing an additional 50,700 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,168,045 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $163,489,000 after purchasing an additional 110,904 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,727,384 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $144,131,000 after purchasing an additional 22,542 shares during the period. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

Shares of BMRN traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $77.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 925,527. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.35 and a 52-week high of $124.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 0.52.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.18. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 3.34%. Research analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BMRN shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. BioMarin Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.87.

In related news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.12, for a total transaction of $1,953,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 303,839 shares in the company, valued at $23,735,902.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brian Mueller sold 6,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total transaction of $533,365.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,492,881.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,222 shares of company stock worth $3,144,335 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

Featured Story: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN).

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.