Scout Investments Inc. Acquires 129,303 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 272.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 176,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 129,303 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.08% of CrowdStrike worth $44,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth $304,125,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 10.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,353,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,254,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,184 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 971.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 555,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,429,000 after purchasing an additional 503,785 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 1,215.7% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 430,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,589,000 after purchasing an additional 397,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 11,588.4% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 375,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,541,000 after acquiring an additional 372,335 shares during the last quarter. 59.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRWD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Cowen assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.88.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.06, for a total transaction of $1,498,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 128,168 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.94, for a total transaction of $33,700,493.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 304,334 shares of company stock valued at $76,272,993. 8.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CRWD stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Thursday, reaching $263.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,546,210. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.37 and a 1 year high of $272.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $59.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -366.96 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $245.81.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $302.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.77 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 15.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

