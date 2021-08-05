Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Stock Price Down 6.3%

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG)’s share price traded down 6.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $14.08 and last traded at $14.39. 38,163 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,268,476 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.36.

Several research firms have commented on STNG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.57.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $824.92 million, a PE ratio of -26.75 and a beta of 1.10.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The shipping company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.03. Scorpio Tankers had a negative net margin of 1.87% and a positive return on equity of 0.48%. The firm had revenue of $134.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.80%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,339 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co increased its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 7.2% in the first quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 14,875 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Scorpio Tankers in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 2.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 151,127 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,790,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 28.5% in the first quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 17,891 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 3,965 shares during the period. 41.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 30, 2021, it owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered 131 product tankers, which included 42 LR2, 12 LR1, 63 MR, and 14 Handymax tankers with a weighted average age of approximately 5.2 years.

