Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Sold by Meridian Wealth Management LLC

Meridian Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 277 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 81.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,001,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,793,000 after acquiring an additional 450,378 shares in the last quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1,950.8% in the first quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 306,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,986,000 after acquiring an additional 291,091 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 87.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 443,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,245,000 after acquiring an additional 207,276 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2,071.2% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 212,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,171,000 after acquiring an additional 202,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 144.3% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 296,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,516,000 after acquiring an additional 174,904 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $100.08 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $102.57. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $64.94 and a 1-year high of $106.13.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

