Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) Shares Acquired by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 435,059 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,035 shares during the period. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $24,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 16.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,063,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,321,000 after buying an additional 2,019,635 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 10.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,305,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,846,000 after purchasing an additional 412,008 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,456,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,560,000 after purchasing an additional 148,868 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 18.3% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,039,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,624,000 after purchasing an additional 160,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight 2811 Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 815,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,989,000 after purchasing an additional 7,426 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

SCHR traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $57.44. 559,425 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 623,518. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.08. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $56.29 and a 1 year high of $58.99.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.