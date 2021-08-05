Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.850-$1.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.680. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Schneider National from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Schneider National in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Schneider National from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.02.

NYSE:SNDR traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.42. The company had a trading volume of 630,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,357. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.02. Schneider National has a twelve month low of $20.20 and a twelve month high of $28.13.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.18. Schneider National had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 13.51%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Schneider National will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.40%.

About Schneider National

Schneider National, Inc, a surface transportation and logistics solutions company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics services in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

