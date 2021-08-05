Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Sells 110 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,227 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. BlackRock accounts for about 1.9% of Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $9,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BLK. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its stake in BlackRock by 332.7% during the first quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 4,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,299,000 after buying an additional 3,364 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC grew its stake in BlackRock by 8.4% during the first quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,061,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Hyman Charles D grew its stake in BlackRock by 19.7% during the first quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 1,476 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in BlackRock by 1,218.9% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 54,274 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,921,000 after buying an additional 50,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summitry LLC grew its stake in BlackRock by 0.8% during the first quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 60,080 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $45,298,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. 79.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackRock alerts:

NYSE BLK traded up $6.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $888.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,517. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $877.08. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $531.39 and a twelve month high of $920.31. The firm has a market cap of $135.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.33 by $0.70. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.85 earnings per share. BlackRock’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a $4.13 dividend. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 48.85%.

In other news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total transaction of $1,847,467.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total transaction of $154,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BLK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,018.00 to $1,001.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $944.00 to $1,017.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $943.17.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

Further Reading: Swap

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.