Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,287 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 65.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on COST. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $420.00.

In related news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.53, for a total transaction of $1,902,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,627 shares in the company, valued at $19,645,622.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.40, for a total transaction of $1,637,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,602 shares in the company, valued at $4,749,858.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,085,585 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

COST traded up $6.60 on Thursday, reaching $441.64. The stock had a trading volume of 110,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,736,949. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $307.00 and a 12-month high of $437.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $400.26. The company has a market cap of $195.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $44.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.82 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

