Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by CHICAGO TRUST Co NA

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA reduced its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,364 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,111 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new stake in Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Hoertkorn Richard Charles increased its stake in Schlumberger by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles now owns 1,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLB traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $27.78. The company had a trading volume of 226,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,188,525. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.38 and a beta of 2.39. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $13.70 and a 12-month high of $36.87.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.53%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Schlumberger from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Schlumberger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.41.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

