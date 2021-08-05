Savaria (TSE:SIS) Hits New 1-Year High at $21.24

Shares of Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$21.24 and last traded at C$21.24, with a volume of 13940 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$20.94.

Several research firms have weighed in on SIS. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Savaria to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Savaria from C$22.00 to C$23.50 in a report on Friday, June 4th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Savaria from C$20.50 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Pi Financial increased their price objective on Savaria from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Savaria from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.29, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 42.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$20.08.

Savaria (TSE:SIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.16. The company had revenue of C$112.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$110.50 million. Analysts predict that Savaria Co. will post 0.9599999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Savaria’s payout ratio is 92.81%.

In other news, Senior Officer Alexandre Bourassa sold 16,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.28, for a total value of C$337,985.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$405,574. Also, Director Sylvain Dumoulin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.50, for a total value of C$102,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 90,000 shares in the company, valued at C$1,845,000. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,928 shares of company stock valued at $870,234.

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged peoples in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Adapted Vehicles, and Patient Handling. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts, and elevators for home and commercial use.

