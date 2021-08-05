Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $130.76.

SRPT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

SRPT stock traded up $10.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.48. 47,144 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,497,275. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $65.30 and a 1 year high of $181.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 6.23, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $164.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.95 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 122.76% and a negative return on equity of 87.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.93) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 154.6% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 78.5% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $31,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $35,000. 81.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.