SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 629,505 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 7,285 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.72% of SandRidge Energy worth $2,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SD. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in SandRidge Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SandRidge Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. QS Investors LLC bought a new stake in SandRidge Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $318,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SandRidge Energy by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 264,455 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 6,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of SandRidge Energy by 108.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 189,368 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 98,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.77% of the company’s stock.

Get SandRidge Energy alerts:

Shares of SD stock opened at $5.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $204.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 3.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.93. SandRidge Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.52 and a 1 year high of $6.66.

SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $33.62 million during the quarter. SandRidge Energy had a positive return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 212.10%.

SandRidge Energy Profile

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in the United States Mid-Continent. As of December 31, 2020, it holds interest in approximately 380,000 net leasehold acres in Oklahoma and Kansas, as well as total proved developed reserves of 33.4 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for SandRidge Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SandRidge Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.