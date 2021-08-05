salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. cut its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 92.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,158 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 184,810 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $8,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 31.0% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 9,228,555 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,955,254,000 after buying an additional 2,186,033 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 134.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,472,998 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $735,824,000 after buying an additional 1,993,259 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 204.5% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,745,611 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $581,712,000 after buying an additional 1,843,937 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 13.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,065,311 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,768,147,000 after buying an additional 1,537,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 83.8% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,632,295 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $557,704,000 after buying an additional 1,200,143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.79, for a total value of $919,297.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,264,293.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.88, for a total transaction of $1,104,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 67,204 shares in the company, valued at $14,844,019.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 483,581 shares of company stock worth $117,222,729. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com stock traded up $4.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $248.77. The company had a trading volume of 80,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,139,452. The stock has a market cap of $230.36 billion, a PE ratio of 51.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.09. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $191.72 and a 1 year high of $284.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $242.01.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CRM. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $278.83.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

