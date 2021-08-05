Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Upgraded at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $236.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $196.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stephens raised shares of Saia from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Saia in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a hold rating for the company. Truist upped their price target on shares of Saia from $220.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Saia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Saia from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $230.54.

Shares of SAIA opened at $238.09 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $211.13. Saia has a 1 year low of $117.07 and a 1 year high of $249.30.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.34. Saia had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 18.43%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Saia will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Saia by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,056,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $935,319,000 after purchasing an additional 57,264 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Saia by 51.3% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,264,143 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $291,486,000 after purchasing an additional 428,541 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Saia by 9.2% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 907,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $190,011,000 after purchasing an additional 76,642 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Saia by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 877,060 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $202,233,000 after acquiring an additional 33,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Saia by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 684,801 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $143,459,000 after acquiring an additional 51,954 shares during the last quarter.

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

