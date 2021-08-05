Safran’s (SAFRY) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Societe Generale

Societe Generale restated their hold rating on shares of Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upgraded Safran from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Safran from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Safran in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Safran in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised Safran from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Safran has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.00.

Get Safran alerts:

SAFRY opened at $32.32 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.61. Safran has a 12-month low of $23.84 and a 12-month high of $38.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $55.23 billion, a PE ratio of 58.76 and a beta of 1.50.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.1301 per share. This represents a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Safran’s payout ratio is 16.36%.

Safran Company Profile

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

See Also: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Safran Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safran and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.