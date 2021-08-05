Safestay’s (SSTY) Buy Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Safestay (LON:SSTY) in a report issued on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 35 ($0.46) target price on the stock.

Shares of LON SSTY opened at GBX 18.50 ($0.24) on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 21.08. Safestay has a 52 week low of GBX 10 ($0.13) and a 52 week high of GBX 24.90 ($0.33). The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 277.44. The firm has a market capitalization of £11.97 million and a PE ratio of -1.66.

Safestay Company Profile

Safestay plc operates and develops traveler accommodation under the Safestay brand in the United Kingdom. It provides overnight hostel accommodation services and owns properties. The company serves families, backpackers, and business travelers. Safestay plc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

