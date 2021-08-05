Safestay’s (SSTY) Buy Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Safestay (LON:SSTY) in a report issued on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 35 ($0.46) target price on the stock.
Shares of LON SSTY opened at GBX 18.50 ($0.24) on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 21.08. Safestay has a 52 week low of GBX 10 ($0.13) and a 52 week high of GBX 24.90 ($0.33). The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 277.44. The firm has a market capitalization of £11.97 million and a PE ratio of -1.66.
Safestay Company Profile
