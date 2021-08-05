SafeCoin (SAFE) Price Up 2.3% This Week

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded down 21% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 5th. One SafeCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000327 BTC on exchanges. SafeCoin has a market cap of $3.46 million and approximately $427.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SafeCoin has traded up 2.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38,148.83 or 1.00104242 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.79 or 0.00033559 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $447.51 or 0.01174294 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $133.93 or 0.00351431 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $158.78 or 0.00416633 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00006421 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00005365 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.29 or 0.00071600 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00004909 BTC.

SafeCoin Coin Profile

SafeCoin (CRYPTO:SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @safecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SafeCoin’s official website is www.safecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

SafeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using U.S. dollars.

