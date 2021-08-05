Russell S. Elmer Sells 2,541 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Stock

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 2,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.89, for a total transaction of $1,493,828.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $593.47 on Thursday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $418.53 and a fifty-two week high of $608.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $537.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $117.18 billion, a PE ratio of 706.52, a P/E/G ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.92.
ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 9.10%. Analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NOW. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $660.00 to $718.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $591.00 to $641.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $640.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $625.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $638.90.
ServiceNow Company Profile
ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.
