Ruffer Investment (LON:RICA) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $289.70

Ruffer Investment Company Limited (LON:RICA)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 289.70 ($3.78) and traded as low as GBX 285.46 ($3.73). Ruffer Investment shares last traded at GBX 286.68 ($3.75), with a volume of 473,435 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £601.83 million and a P/E ratio of 8.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 289.70.

Ruffer Investment Company Profile (LON:RICA)

Ruffer Investment Company Limited is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Ruffer AIFM Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests either directly or through other funds in quoted equities or equity related securities and bonds which are issued by corporate issuers, supra-nationals, or government organizations.

See Also: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Ruffer Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ruffer Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.