Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Posts Earnings Results

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($5.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.39) by ($0.67), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $50.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($6.13) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 71.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Royal Caribbean Group stock traded up $5.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $78.10. The company had a trading volume of 6,697,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,617,995. The company has a market cap of $19.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.70. Royal Caribbean Group has a 1 year low of $48.55 and a 1 year high of $99.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.29.

In other news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 278,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.56, for a total value of $26,355,763.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,371,971.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Naftali Holtz sold 5,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total transaction of $485,729.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,989,578.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on RCL. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $76.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research raised shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Caribbean Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.69.

About Royal Caribbean Group

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 61 ships with an aggregate capacity of approximately 137,930 berths.

