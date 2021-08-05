Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Sector Perform Rating for Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF)

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Schroders from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Schroders in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Societe Generale began coverage on Schroders in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a hold rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Schroders in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Schroders in a research report on Tuesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $53.80.

SHNWF stock opened at $51.63 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.48. Schroders has a 52-week low of $35.32 and a 52-week high of $52.40.

Schroders Plc operates as a asset management company. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management, Wealth Management, and Group. The Asset Management segment comprises of investment management including advisory services, equity products, fixed income securities, multi-asset investments, real estate, and alternative products.

