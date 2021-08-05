Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates C$45.00 Price Target for Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO)

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) has been assigned a C$45.00 target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 32.70% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$44.00 to C$39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$38.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. CSFB set a C$45.00 price objective on Imperial Oil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$40.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on Imperial Oil to C$45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$40.40.

IMO stock traded up C$0.70 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$33.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 271,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,469,949. Imperial Oil has a 12 month low of C$14.86 and a 12 month high of C$42.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.47, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of C$24.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$37.70.

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

