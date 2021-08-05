Royal Bank of Canada Raises Holdings in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) by 40.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,562 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in TTEC were worth $2,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in TTEC by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,846,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $285,908,000 after acquiring an additional 98,997 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of TTEC during the first quarter worth $49,316,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of TTEC during the fourth quarter worth $30,742,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of TTEC by 0.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 337,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,905,000 after buying an additional 2,669 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TTEC by 8.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 326,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,813,000 after buying an additional 26,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TTEC opened at $102.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 32.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.87 and a 12-month high of $113.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $102.69.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.41. TTEC had a return on equity of 39.80% and a net margin of 7.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TTEC news, EVP Judi Hand sold 14,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.01, for a total value of $1,644,429.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 121,054 shares in the company, valued at $13,317,150.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert N. Frerichs sold 3,231 shares of TTEC stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $355,410.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,940,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,948 shares of company stock worth $3,499,429. 60.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TTEC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on TTEC from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on TTEC from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TTEC from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on TTEC from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.67.

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

