Royal Bank of Canada Increases Anglo American (LON:AAL) Price Target to GBX 3,600

Anglo American (LON:AAL) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 3,300 ($43.11) to GBX 3,600 ($47.03) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the mining company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.53% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) target price on shares of Anglo American in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Anglo American from GBX 3,600 ($47.03) to GBX 3,700 ($48.34) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,100 ($40.50) target price on shares of Anglo American in a report on Friday, April 9th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,100 ($53.57) target price on shares of Anglo American in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Anglo American from GBX 3,550 ($46.38) to GBX 3,200 ($41.81) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,580 ($46.77).

Get Anglo American alerts:

Shares of Anglo American stock opened at GBX 3,444 ($45.00) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 9,238.57. Anglo American has a 1 year low of GBX 1,755.20 ($22.93) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,509 ($45.85). The firm has a market cap of £46.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.75.

In other Anglo American news, insider Nonkululeko Nyembezi bought 216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,838 ($37.08) per share, for a total transaction of £6,130.08 ($8,008.99). In the last quarter, insiders acquired 226 shares of company stock worth $644,833.

About Anglo American

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.