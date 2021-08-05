Rosenblatt Securities Trims Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Target Price to $115.00

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) had its target price reduced by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $125.00 to $115.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 27.25% from the stock’s previous close.

AEIS has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Advanced Energy Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.25.

Advanced Energy Industries stock opened at $90.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Advanced Energy Industries has a 12 month low of $57.04 and a 12 month high of $125.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $104.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 1.77.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.02). Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 26.01% and a net margin of 10.69%. The company had revenue of $361.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Energy Industries news, Director Tina Donikowski sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total value of $169,541.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Douglas Kelley bought 5,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $85.00 per share, with a total value of $497,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AEIS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 4th quarter worth $46,718,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,872,497 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $641,101,000 after purchasing an additional 178,200 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 89.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 299,341 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,679,000 after purchasing an additional 141,372 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 297,925 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,524,000 after purchasing an additional 127,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 501.8% during the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 135,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $14,782,000 after purchasing an additional 112,900 shares during the last quarter. 94.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition; high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation and medical equipment; and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

