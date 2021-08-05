Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $480.46.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ROP shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $499.00 to $556.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.30, for a total transaction of $227,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,537 shares in the company, valued at $2,969,759.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.79, for a total transaction of $92,158.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,528,451.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ROP. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 111.0% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 14,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,595,000 after purchasing an additional 7,449 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 33,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 90.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ROP traded down $2.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $487.63. 11,547 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 508,398. Roper Technologies has a 52-week low of $362.90 and a 52-week high of $499.21. The company has a market cap of $51.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.82, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $470.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.09. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.94 EPS. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Roper Technologies will post 15.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th were paid a $0.5625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.66%.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

