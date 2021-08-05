Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,330,000 shares, a decrease of 12.1% from the June 30th total of 3,790,000 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU opened at $420.32 on Thursday. Roku has a one year low of $143.21 and a one year high of $490.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $400.59. The company has a market capitalization of $55.65 billion, a PE ratio of 545.88 and a beta of 1.78.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.38. Roku had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The business had revenue of $645.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.35 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 81.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Roku will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

ROKU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Roku from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Roku from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie increased their price target on shares of Roku from $400.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Roku from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Roku from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $437.80.

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.37, for a total transaction of $36,071,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.89, for a total transaction of $7,797,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,797,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 386,469 shares of company stock valued at $152,062,250. 19.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Roku by 78.4% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Roku during the second quarter valued at approximately $740,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Roku in the second quarter worth approximately $259,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 0.5% in the second quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 22.3% in the second quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 51.2 million active accounts.

