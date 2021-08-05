Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) PT Lowered to C$5.00 at National Bank Financial

Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) had its price target lowered by research analysts at National Bank Financial to C$5.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price suggests a potential downside of 9.58% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on RSI. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Rogers Sugar from C$5.75 to C$5.50 in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities lowered Rogers Sugar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$6.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Rogers Sugar from C$6.00 to C$5.75 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price target on Rogers Sugar from C$5.25 to C$5.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Get Rogers Sugar alerts:

Rogers Sugar stock traded down C$0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$5.53. The company had a trading volume of 757,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,163. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.45, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.81. The stock has a market cap of C$572.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61. Rogers Sugar has a 12-month low of C$4.71 and a 12-month high of C$5.97.

Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$215.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$212.00 million. Analysts anticipate that Rogers Sugar will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer John Holliday sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.91, for a total transaction of C$295,635.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 147,354 shares in the company, valued at C$871,260. Also, Senior Officer Michael Walton sold 25,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.78, for a total value of C$148,973.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$295,392.68.

Rogers Sugar Company Profile

Rogers Sugar Inc, through its subsidiary, Lantic Inc, engages in refining, packaging, and marketing sugar and maple products. The company operates through two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.

See Also: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Sugar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Sugar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.