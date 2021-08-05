Rogers Sugar (OTCMKTS:RSGUF) PT Lowered to C$5.50

Rogers Sugar (OTCMKTS:RSGUF) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$5.75 to C$5.50 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Separately, TD Securities downgraded shares of Rogers Sugar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Rogers Sugar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.69.

OTCMKTS:RSGUF remained flat at $$4.15 during trading hours on Thursday. 43 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,770. Rogers Sugar has a 52 week low of $3.58 and a 52 week high of $4.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.65.

Rogers Sugar Inc, through its subsidiary, Lantic Inc, engages in refining, packaging, and marketing sugar and maple products. The company operates through two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.

