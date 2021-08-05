Robert W. Baird Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH)

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird in a research report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $15.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.37% from the stock’s previous close.

AHH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Armada Hoffler Properties in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Armada Hoffler Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, DA Davidson raised Armada Hoffler Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.30.

Shares of NYSE:AHH opened at $12.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 14.55 and a quick ratio of 14.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.23, a PEG ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.82. Armada Hoffler Properties has a 1 year low of $8.20 and a 1 year high of $14.38.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.18). Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 9.04%. On average, analysts forecast that Armada Hoffler Properties will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 3.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 33,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 4.8% in the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 482,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,416,000 after purchasing an additional 22,259 shares during the period. LDR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Armada Hoffler Properties in the second quarter valued at $385,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 31.9% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 132,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 31,931 shares during the period. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC raised its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 78.2% in the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 229,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after purchasing an additional 100,826 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.68% of the company’s stock.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

