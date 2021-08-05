ROAD Price Reaches $0.0012 on Major Exchanges (ROAD)

ROAD (CURRENCY:ROAD) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 5th. In the last week, ROAD has traded down 7.3% against the dollar. One ROAD coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ROAD has a market capitalization of $91,982.20 and approximately $16,489.00 worth of ROAD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002644 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001873 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00048062 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $38.82 or 0.00102654 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $55.25 or 0.00146101 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,975.94 or 1.00426560 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002745 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $326.80 or 0.00864203 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About ROAD

ROAD’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,300,570 coins. ROAD’s official Twitter account is @ROAD920 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ROAD is roadpro.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ROAD attempts to create a full lifecycle interaction and accounting system for cars based on blockchain technology, which is called autoledger. The auto-ledger is an Internet of Vehicles and intelligent transportation systems built on individual interaction and community intelligence to implement related business applications, data confirmation and privacy protection with blockchain. At the same time, the ROAD Token is created to coordinate the resource exchange between the vehicle nodes and the heterogeneous chains. Road is a business-driven project, which continues to increase the marginal effect of the overall participation population through the practice and expansion of commercial projects. “

ROAD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROAD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ROAD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ROAD using one of the exchanges listed above.

