Rio Tinto Group’s (RIO) “Equal Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

RIO has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $144.40 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. UBS Group restated a sell rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $116.13.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Shares of Rio Tinto Group stock opened at $88.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.13. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of $55.39 and a 12 month high of $95.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.40.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $1.85 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Rio Tinto Group’s previous special dividend of $1.20. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.26%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RIO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 1,115.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 961,161 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $74,635,000 after acquiring an additional 882,063 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 31.0% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,518,437 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $195,527,000 after acquiring an additional 595,974 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 3.3% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,926,059 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,084,367,000 after acquiring an additional 409,383 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 38.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,258,018 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $97,685,000 after acquiring an additional 352,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the first quarter worth about $23,295,000. 8.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.