Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) Price Target Lowered to $10.00 at Alliance Global Partners

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) had its price target lowered by Alliance Global Partners from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Alliance Global Partners’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.34% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on RMNI. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 target price on shares of Rimini Street in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rimini Street from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 target price (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Rimini Street in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.33.

Get Rimini Street alerts:

Shares of Rimini Street stock opened at $8.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $708.56 million, a P/E ratio of -30.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.63. Rimini Street has a 12-month low of $3.04 and a 12-month high of $10.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.22.

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $87.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.37 million. Rimini Street had a negative return on equity of 11.48% and a negative net margin of 3.81%. On average, analysts expect that Rimini Street will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Gerard Brossard sold 23,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total transaction of $147,545.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 66,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,662.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Seth A. Ravin sold 20,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total transaction of $133,209.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,259.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,592 shares of company stock valued at $340,307. Company insiders own 48.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RMNI. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rimini Street in the 1st quarter valued at $8,826,000. Nishkama Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Rimini Street in the 1st quarter valued at $7,845,000. Anomaly Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Rimini Street in the 1st quarter valued at $6,317,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its position in Rimini Street by 163.6% in the 2nd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,074,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,618,000 after purchasing an additional 666,812 shares during the period. Finally, Brooktree Capital Management acquired a new stake in Rimini Street in the 1st quarter valued at $4,688,000. 58.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rimini Street

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products, services, and support for various industries. The company offers software support services for Oracle and SAP enterprise software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific.

Read More: 52-week highs

Receive News & Ratings for Rimini Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rimini Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.