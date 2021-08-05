Rightmove (LON:RMV) PT Raised to GBX 660

Rightmove (LON:RMV) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 660 ($8.62) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 9.44% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on RMV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Rightmove from GBX 565 ($7.38) to GBX 589 ($7.70) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Rightmove in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Rightmove from GBX 555 ($7.25) to GBX 575 ($7.51) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 611.50 ($7.99).

RMV stock opened at GBX 728.80 ($9.52) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.84. The company has a current ratio of 5.25, a quick ratio of 4.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 653.95. Rightmove has a one year low of GBX 551.80 ($7.21) and a one year high of GBX 734.20 ($9.59).

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms.

