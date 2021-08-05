Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 20.29% and a negative net margin of 8.58%.

Shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.73. 2,347,434 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,893,270. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.14 and a 1-year high of $5.50. The stock has a market cap of $634.71 million, a P/E ratio of -53.42 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.13.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.67.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs to treat hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare immune diseases. The company offers Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia.

