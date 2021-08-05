Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Price Target Lowered to $54.00 at Morgan Stanley

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $57.00 to $54.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the company from $33.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.50.

Get Rhythm Pharmaceuticals alerts:

RYTM stock opened at $13.88 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.51. The stock has a market cap of $696.87 million, a P/E ratio of -10.13 and a beta of 1.44. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $13.16 and a 12 month high of $43.26.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.05. On average, analysts predict that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 231.6% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 105.7% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 41,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a potent melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and AlstrÃ¶m syndrome.

Featured Article: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.