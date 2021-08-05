Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Downgraded by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on RYTM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Bank of America cut Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.50.

NASDAQ RYTM opened at $13.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.51. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $13.16 and a 52 week high of $43.26. The company has a market capitalization of $696.87 million, a P/E ratio of -10.13 and a beta of 1.44.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.05. Equities analysts predict that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYTM. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,005,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,739,000 after buying an additional 1,663,102 shares in the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP grew its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 3,479,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,017,000 after buying an additional 1,165,000 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 295.1% during the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,523,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,399,000 after buying an additional 1,137,702 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,871,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,608,000 after buying an additional 692,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a potent melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and AlstrÃ¶m syndrome.

