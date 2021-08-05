Rheos Capital Works Inc. Grows Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. increased its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 7.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 215,000 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $14,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 8.7% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,864 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in The TJX Companies by 1.2% during the first quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,491 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in The TJX Companies by 2.7% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management boosted its stake in The TJX Companies by 5.2% during the first quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 3,252 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc boosted its stake in The TJX Companies by 0.9% during the first quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 18,120 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,199,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. 88.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TJX. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.26.

NYSE:TJX traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $68.15. The stock had a trading volume of 151,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,393,963. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.93. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.06 and a 12-month high of $74.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $82.22 billion, a PE ratio of 54.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.98.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.13. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 32.30%. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.74) EPS. The TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 335.48%.

The TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

