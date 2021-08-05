Rheos Capital Works Inc. Buys Shares of 202,000 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 202,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $18,974,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMD. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 680.0% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 287.1% in the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 391 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 416 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. 67.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total transaction of $77,426.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $9,375,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,549,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,208,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 407,343 shares of company stock valued at $33,280,061 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMD stock traded down $6.72 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $112.05. 3,761,990 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,859,148. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.50 and a 12-month high of $122.49. The stock has a market cap of $135.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.01.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 39.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 99.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (up from $135.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.81.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

