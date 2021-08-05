Rheos Capital Works Inc. Buys 4,600 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. grew its stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 282,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. American Tower makes up approximately 3.9% of Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Rheos Capital Works Inc. owned about 0.06% of American Tower worth $76,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 5,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 87.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on AMT. Raymond James boosted their target price on American Tower from $261.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist boosted their target price on American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup downgraded American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on American Tower from $314.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on American Tower from $248.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.23.

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 18,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.11, for a total value of $4,647,645.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,348,020.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Amit Sharma sold 40,276 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total value of $10,007,780.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,510,874.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 68,712 shares of company stock valued at $17,341,058 over the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Tower stock traded down $2.94 during trading on Thursday, hitting $281.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,395,972. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.94 billion, a PE ratio of 57.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $273.19. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $197.50 and a 1-year high of $289.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 25.84%. Equities research analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.19%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

