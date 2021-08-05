Rheos Capital Works Inc. Boosts Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. increased its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 411,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 28,000 shares during the quarter. General Motors accounts for about 1.2% of Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $24,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of General Motors by 8.9% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 28,821 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,682,000 after buying an additional 2,346 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of General Motors by 3.9% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,341,140 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $79,355,000 after buying an additional 49,862 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the second quarter valued at approximately $18,319,000. Tranquility Partners LLC raised its position in shares of General Motors by 3.8% during the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 7,190 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GM stock traded up $1.72 on Thursday, hitting $54.44. The stock had a trading volume of 918,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,875,186. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.70. The company has a market capitalization of $78.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.53, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.30. General Motors has a one year low of $25.88 and a one year high of $64.30.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.66 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 7.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 103.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.50) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total transaction of $384,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 122,113 shares in the company, valued at $7,816,453.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 192,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.83, for a total transaction of $12,125,310.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 237,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,923,381.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 215,975 shares of company stock valued at $13,595,817 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GM. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Motors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.50.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

