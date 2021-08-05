Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.30-0.33 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.45. Reynolds Consumer Products also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.540-$1.640 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.63.

NASDAQ REYN traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.85. 672,985 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 510,622. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.65. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 12-month low of $26.50 and a 12-month high of $34.40.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 24.64%. The firm had revenue of $847.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s payout ratio is currently 46.70%.

In other news, insider Stephen C. Estes acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.26 per share, with a total value of $46,890.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,701 shares in the company, valued at $115,693.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

