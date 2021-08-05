Rewardiqa (REW) Price Hits $0.0053

Rewardiqa (CURRENCY:REW) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 5th. One Rewardiqa coin can currently be bought for $0.0053 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Rewardiqa has traded 127.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Rewardiqa has a total market cap of $52,706.00 and $44.00 worth of Rewardiqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001586 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000406 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000461 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $84.41 or 0.00221245 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000089 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000387 BTC.

About Rewardiqa

Rewardiqa (CRYPTO:REW) is a coin. It launched on July 29th, 2018. Rewardiqa’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 coins. The official website for Rewardiqa is rewardiqa.com . Rewardiqa’s official Twitter account is @ReviewNetworkHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Review.Network is a consumer-generated online review and primary market research platform employing blockchain technology and advanced data science tools. It is building a market feedback platform by rewarding users, rebuilding trust in online communities and revolutionize user control and empower data ownership. Review.Network Rewards users for their time writing comprehensive online reviews and answering market research surveys. “

