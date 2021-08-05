Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) CEO Michael Mente Sells 66,337 Shares

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) CEO Michael Mente sold 66,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.34, for a total value of $4,732,481.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,599 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,492.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Michael Mente also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, August 4th, Michael Mente sold 60,500 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.49, for a total value of $4,385,645.00.
- On Wednesday, July 21st, Michael Mente sold 47,940 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total value of $3,269,987.40.
- On Monday, July 19th, Michael Mente sold 119,513 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total transaction of $7,702,612.85.
- On Thursday, July 8th, Michael Mente sold 105,059 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.46, for a total transaction of $6,772,103.14.
- On Tuesday, July 6th, Michael Mente sold 76,487 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $5,355,619.74.
- On Wednesday, June 23rd, Michael Mente sold 92,627 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.40, for a total value of $6,150,432.80.
- On Monday, June 21st, Michael Mente sold 83,797 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.78, for a total value of $5,176,978.66.
- On Wednesday, June 9th, Michael Mente sold 107,911 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total value of $6,076,468.41.
- On Monday, June 7th, Michael Mente sold 91,053 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.34, for a total transaction of $4,947,820.02.
- On Wednesday, May 26th, Michael Mente sold 120,672 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total transaction of $6,538,008.96.
RVLV opened at $71.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 2.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.79. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.12 and a 1 year high of $74.82.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 720.3% in the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,299,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140,938 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Revolve Group during the 4th quarter worth about $22,934,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 2,756.8% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 575,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,857,000 after buying an additional 555,350 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,215,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,624,000 after acquiring an additional 505,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Revolve Group by 227.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 714,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,275,000 after acquiring an additional 496,665 shares during the last quarter. 44.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on RVLV shares. B. Riley increased their price target on Revolve Group from $58.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James cut Revolve Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Revolve Group from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.44.
About Revolve Group
Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.
