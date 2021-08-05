Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) CEO Michael Mente Sells 66,337 Shares

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) CEO Michael Mente sold 66,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.34, for a total value of $4,732,481.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,599 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,492.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Michael Mente also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 4th, Michael Mente sold 60,500 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.49, for a total value of $4,385,645.00.

On Wednesday, July 21st, Michael Mente sold 47,940 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total value of $3,269,987.40.

On Monday, July 19th, Michael Mente sold 119,513 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total transaction of $7,702,612.85.

On Thursday, July 8th, Michael Mente sold 105,059 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.46, for a total transaction of $6,772,103.14.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Michael Mente sold 76,487 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $5,355,619.74.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Michael Mente sold 92,627 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.40, for a total value of $6,150,432.80.

On Monday, June 21st, Michael Mente sold 83,797 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.78, for a total value of $5,176,978.66.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Michael Mente sold 107,911 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total value of $6,076,468.41.

On Monday, June 7th, Michael Mente sold 91,053 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.34, for a total transaction of $4,947,820.02.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Michael Mente sold 120,672 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total transaction of $6,538,008.96.

RVLV opened at $71.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 2.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.79. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.12 and a 1 year high of $74.82.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $178.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.28 million. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 36.19% and a net margin of 12.21%. Revolve Group’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 720.3% in the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,299,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140,938 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Revolve Group during the 4th quarter worth about $22,934,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 2,756.8% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 575,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,857,000 after buying an additional 555,350 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,215,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,624,000 after acquiring an additional 505,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Revolve Group by 227.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 714,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,275,000 after acquiring an additional 496,665 shares during the last quarter. 44.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on RVLV shares. B. Riley increased their price target on Revolve Group from $58.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James cut Revolve Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Revolve Group from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.44.

About Revolve Group

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

