Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,280 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 548 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 0.9% of Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Insight Folios Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.5% in the second quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 4,438 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.7% in the second quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 13,077 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,543,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Exane Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 4.1% in the second quarter. Exane Asset Management now owns 24,031 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,510,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 21.5% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 950,467 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $257,482,000 after purchasing an additional 168,206 shares during the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $286.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.59, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $269.89. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $196.25 and a 12-month high of $290.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.11%.

In other Microsoft news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total transaction of $2,002,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 694,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,833,537.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 87,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,048,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849 over the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on MSFT. Griffin Securities increased their price target on Microsoft from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays raised their target price on Microsoft from $288.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Fundamental Research raised their target price on Microsoft from $256.70 to $281.78 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen raised their target price on Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Microsoft from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $317.26.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

