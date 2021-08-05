Research Analysts Set Expectations for W.W. Grainger, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:GWW)

W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for W.W. Grainger in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $4.96 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $4.97. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $520.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for W.W. Grainger’s Q4 2022 earnings at $6.45 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $5.92 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $25.57 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on GWW. Atlantic Securities upgraded W.W. Grainger from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Loop Capital began coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $525.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $452.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $409.00 to $458.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. W.W. Grainger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $462.75.

Shares of W.W. Grainger stock opened at $439.35 on Wednesday. W.W. Grainger has a 12-month low of $336.91 and a 12-month high of $479.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $452.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $22.89 billion, a PE ratio of 26.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.22.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by ($0.34). W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 41.62% and a net margin of 7.09%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 112.8% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 132.4% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 68.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.05%.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

